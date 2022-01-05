Kim Kardashian UNFOLLOWS Miley Cyrus on Instagram after singer's special New Year event with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has taken the decision to digitally disconnect from pop star Miley Cyrus after her special New Year's Eve event in Miami with Pete Davidson! The television star has seemingly unfollowed Cyrus on Instagram post the special event and we are indeed interested to know why.

Some eagle-eyed fans first noticed this change, after which it has been reported that the Kardashian sister no longer follows Miley Cyrus. Fans are suspicious of the timing, as Cyrus recently performed in Miami with Kardashian's rumoured boyfriend, Pete Davidson. For those unversed, Miley and Pete co-hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party. Previously, the pop star had shared some stunning photos with Davidson from their official photoshoot of the event, and days later, took to sharing some behind-the-scenes rehearsal pictures, in which Pete appeared shirtless.

Another report has recently stated that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are vacationing in the Bahamas as they were seen boarding a private jet for a romantic getaway. Rumours about them being together started after they were spotted holding hands at a theme park. Post that, the duo has been on several dates some of which were in Davidson's native place, Staten Island in New York.

In other news, Pete Davidson was absent from the Kardashian-Jenners' intimate Christmas gathering which happened with only friends and family around. The sisters, Travis Barker and Kris Jenner shared some stunning photos from their intimate Christmas gathering, but none of them included the Saturday Night Live star which made fans curious about his absence from the event.

