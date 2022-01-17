Kim Kardashian 'upset' about Kanye West dragging family matters on social media following Chicago's birthday

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter Chicago West recently celebrated her 4th birthday in a joint bash with cousin Stormi. Chi's birthday hit the headlines after West claimed that he wasn't invited to her party and shared videos on social media. Reports now suggest that Kim is unhappy about Kanye's public claims about being uninvited.

As per E!, a source close to Kardashian informs that the rapper was never not invited to his daughter's birthday bash and that the SKIMS founder had no issues about him joining the celebration which was held at Kylie Jenner's house. In a video released by West on Sunday, the rapper claimed that it was Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner who let him into Chicago's party.

According to the source, Kim isn't happy about Kanye sharing details about their family matters on social media and added, "Kim and Kanye are not on good terms right now. She's really trying to keep the peace between them and for the sake of the kids." The insider also said the SKIMS founder "is being neutral towards Kanye and doesn't want any drama. Kim is really upset Kanye keeps talking about the family matters on social media. He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries. She is over it", via E!

It has also been maintained by another source close to Kim that she is hoping to set some boundaries when it comes schedules of her kids and hence doesn't want Kanye showing up unannounced. Kim is hoping to make smooth transitions for her kids and hence wants to set up some boundaries when it comes to West's meeting with the kids.

Recently, Kanye also claimed that he was stopped by security at Kim's house from entering because allegedly her boyfriend Pete Davidson was visiting although sources close to Kim have denied the claims adding that Kardashian hasn't yet introduced her kids to Pete yet.

