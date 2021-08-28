Kim Kardashian 'upset' about Kanye West's decision of inviting Marilyn Manson to Donda event?

Kanye West received backlash for his Chicago album listening event for Donda after he invited DaBaby and Marilyn Manson to it. With DaBaby being in the news for his homophobic rant and Manson being accused of sexual assault, fans were upset with West for involving them. Kim Kardashian too "isn't happy" with West for the same claimed E! sources.

According to E!, an insider close to Kardashian has informed that she was "very upset" to learn of Marilyn's involvement at the event. Manson has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct though he has denied all allegations. Another source also informed that Kardashian wasn't aware of who would we present at the event and stated, "She would never have participated in something if she knew Manson was a part of it."

Multiple sources close to Kardashian have maintained that the SKIMS founder was "blindsided" by Kanye's decision to involve Manson and DaBaby and wasn't even present to witness their entry during the event.

Kim reportedly attended the event and did what she was asked to do as she wore her wedding dress for one of the segments of the event because she wants to be supportive towards her ex, claimed sources.

The Chicago album listening event was Kanye's third event after first two were held in Atlanta. The rapper's upcoming album has been named after his late mother Donda West and will explore several major moments in his life including his Chicago childhood and marriage to Kim Kardashian and their split. It has been reported that one of the songs will talk about their divorce.

