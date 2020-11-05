Kim Kardashian voted for Donald Trump in US Elections? Her now deleted selfie hints she voted for Republicans

Fans believe that instead of voting for her husband Kanye West or Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian voted for Donald Trump in the US Elections. Scroll down to see the alleged proof.

Kim Kardashian revealed that she voted on Election Day but fans could not stop commenting about the photo revealing a possible clue as to who she voted for The 40-year-old reality star was wearing a red dress in the photo, and many wondered if this meant she voted “Red” for Republicans aka Donald Trump. Prior to this, Kim has never publicly revealed who she voted for and this is all speculation.

The original photo caused so much controversy that Kim actually deleted the selfie and reuploaded it in black and white to take away any inkling about who she voted for. But, this didn’t exactly work as fans noticed Kim deleted the original and reuploaded it.

The original picture ..... with the RED confidently showing. pic.twitter.com/Mz4Ql0OkuE — Certified Nail Tech (@Irunjune_) November 4, 2020

While some fans supported Kim’s choice of political party, “Good for her! She has a right to vote whatever way she wants! Don’t be a bully just because you have different views,” most fans ridiculed the theory by saying: “So? I wore green when I dropped off my ballot. The colour of your shirt doesn’t mean much.”

In case you didn’t know, Kim’s husband Kanye was also in the run for President, and is also a Trump supporter.

