Kim Kardashian warns Kanye West of divorce if he doesn't 'drop out of presidential race'?

Kim Kardashian is upset with the events transpired at Kanye West's first rally for his presidential campaign. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star has reportedly asked the rapper to forgo the race.

Kanye West left everyone worried when he broke down at his first rally for the presidential campaign. The rapper, who announced his decision to run for the US President's post, was in tears when he spoke at the Exquis Event Centre in North Charleston, South Carolina a few days ago. The musician confessed he and his then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian considered not having their first child, North. "I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!” an emotional Kanye screamed. The act raised eyebrows, leaving fans concerned about his well-being.

Now, The Sun's new report claims Kim wants Kanye to drop out of the Presidential race otherwise "she may drop him!" The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star has reportedly "lost her s**t" following the whole episode that unfolded during the rally. "Kim wants Kanye to drop out of this race now and she told him if he does not she may drop him!" the UK tabloid claimed.

Kim lost her cool when Kanye brought North into the picture. "She lost her s**t when she heard him discuss their decision to not get an abortion with North. Kanye told her, as well as Kris, that the only reason he said that was because he knew that he needed something big to get the attention on his campaign," the insider said.

Apparently, Kanye told Kim that she should be aware of the "game" by now. But Kim was embarrassed by the incident for she had “built up the image of being so devoted to her children.” A source has been quoted stating, "Kim has had it and she does not believe that he is well enough to be running for president. He is an embarrassment to himself and to her family and Kim does not want this charade to go on any longer."

Apparently, the couple has been going through a rocky phase lately. "It’s been non-stop war between the two of them for months and they are barely sleeping in the same side of the house let alone the same bed," the intel said. Apart from his explosive rants, the family has also been concerned that Kanye interacted with the crowd sans a mask. Kris Jenner has reportedly asked Kanye to quarantine for two weeks before he could see her or the kids.

