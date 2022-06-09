Kim Kardashian was cautious with Pete Davidson & her kids' bond after Kanye's disapproval; REVEALS source

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are stronger than ever. According to a source close to the couple, as per ET, the KKW mogul made sure her relationship with the comedian was moving into serious grounds before introducing him to her four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

In her recent confessional on her show The Kardashians, Kim shared that at the beginning of her romance with Pete she was unclear if their relationship had any chance of growth. The source echoed Kin's thoughts as they revealed, "Kim and Pete have had a strong connection since day one, and it’s only getting stronger. Kim was cautious about bringing Pete around her kids when they started dating because she wasn’t sure if the relationship was for fun or serious." On confirming her relationship status with the SNL alum, Kim decided to take the leap as the insider noted, "When she noticed things were moving in a serious direction, she knew she’d one day introduce her children to Pete."

However, this shift was definitely a team effort. The source talked about how the SKIMS founder leaned on her family for support as she tip-toed into a new family setting while her ex-husband Kanye strictly disapproved of introducing her new partner to the children. The source added, "Her family played a big part in helping Kim navigate the situation as Kanye made it clear he didn’t want anyone around his kids that Kim was with." They continued, "Kim and her family discussed how they’ve always navigated being a blended family well and that Kim had to do what was right for her and Pete."

As for Pete and the kids, things seem to be going pretty well as the insider mentioned, "The kids and Pete get along very well and Kim seeing him be so great with them only made her fall in love with Pete more."

ALSO READ Kim Kardashian on finding her happiness with Pete Davidson: I want to hold on to that forever