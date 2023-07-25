Kim Kardashian watches Cristiano Ronaldo's game after Lionel Messi's debut; Here's what IShowSpeed asks her

Kim Kardashian and her two kids, Saint West and Psalm West, were recently sighted in Japan prior to Lionel Messi's match. With some of the greatest football talent ever seen in action, the American socialite appears to be taking her boys, Saint and Psalm, on a worldwide tour. The Kardashian family was present when Messi made his Inter Miami debut and watched the legendary Argentine strike a stoppage-time free-kick. They have since traveled from Florida to Asia to watch Ronaldo play in a friendly match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Saint and Psalm, who support Messi passionately, were wearing PSG jerseys, but once pro-Ronaldo YouTuber IShowSpeed noticed them, things didn't go well.

What did YouTuber IShowSpeed ask Kim Kardashian?

IShowSpeed couldn't resist asking famous television icon Kim Kardashian a few questions when he saw her in Japan during the game with her children, Saint West and Psalm West. He made a mental note to ask if they favored CR7 or Lionel Messi.

After noticing the Kardashians seated close to where he planned to watch the Al-Nassr vs. PSG game, the YouTuber went over to them and made a point of questioning Saint and Psalm about why they weren't rooting for Ronaldo.

Kim Kardashian was also approached by Speed to weigh in on the ongoing Messi vs. Ronaldo argument, but she refused to be drawn and responded with "both" when asked which of the numerous Ballon d'Or winners she admires the most.

ALSO READ: Did Khloe Kardashian snub sister Kim Kardashian after she parties with Tristan Thompson in Miami? Find out

When Kim Kardashian was spotted at Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut game

Along with a number of other famous people, Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were both present for Lionel Messi's debut match with the Florida soccer team on Friday. Upon leaving the Inter Miami game, Kim and Thompson were clicked hanging out together.

The 32-year-old NBA player and the 42-year-old founder of SKIMS were both seen at Gekko, a Japanese steakhouse in Miami that was founded by pop star Bad Bunny and businessman David Grutman.

She told Major League Soccer at the game, "I will do everything for my babies. I then embarked on a globetrotting tour. For soccer, we travel. We have been going to various games all summer.”

Meanwhile, last week's major Inter Miami game was attended by LeBron James, Serena Williams, David Beckham, an owner of Inter Miami, and Victoria Beckham, among many others.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson hang out at Bad Bunny's Gekko restaurant after they attend Inter Miami Game