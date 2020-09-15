Kim Kardashian West’s maternity shapewear has Chrissy Teigen’s support despite criticism from Jameela Jamil

Kim Kardashian West who was receiving flak over her new line of maternity shapewear got Chrissy Teigen’s vote of confidence. Read what Chrissy had to say about the line below.

Chrissy Teigen is sharing her support for the Skims Maternity Solutionwear after the collection got backlash over the weekend. If you didn’t see, some people were concerned about the stigma the collection came with and put pressure on expecting women to get back to a thinner shape earlier than wanted or expected. However, that’s not the point of the collection at all. Skims creator Kim Kardashian revealed the true purpose of the line, which is to support pregnant women and their bellies during and after their pregnancies.

Chrissy was one of the many supporters of the line and shared her honest opinion about the line with an Instagram video and several Twitter posts. “Hi, guys! Actual pregnant person, here,” she started on her video. “Just wanted to show you and maybe talk a little bit about what pregnancy shapewear is. Basically, the reason I love pregnancy shapewear is that it stops all the folds of my vagina and stomach from eating any other type of underwear.”

Chrissy continued, “When you’re pregnant and you’re sitting down a lot or on bed rest like me, you tend to just sit there. And if you’re wearing regular, basic-ass underwear, all it does is roll inside of folds I didn’t even know I had. It rolls up in there and it doesn’t even look like I have underwear on.”

on the controversy that is pregnancy shapewear: it’s not to be smaller. these brands aren’t pressuring us to be smaller. thanks for looking out for us everyone but we’re good! https://t.co/8arPjfDiUl — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 13, 2020

“We’re not trying to do anything to trick you. We’re pregnant,” she added. “We just like to feel good about ourselves in a time where mentally, it can be really challenging.” Chrissy did reiterate that the shapewear’s purpose wasn’t about making her look thinner. “I don’t think I have some f—in’ magic waistline, no? Do you guys think that? I’m not doing it to get a waistline. I merely want to wear underwear that’s pretty, that I feel good in, that’s soft, that’s comfortable, that stretches nicely over my belly, and that my p—y doesn’t eat. So, there you have it.”

She also spoke directly to the critics of the line. “If you are one of the thousands of people who wrote 1,000, 2,000, 3,000 words on it, that’s just me,” Chrissy said. “This is coming from an actual pregnant person. The people talking about this tend to never even get it in the first place. They’re like, ‘I want to get mad about something.’ But listen, we good. We’re good over here. If you don’t like it, don’t wear it. But trust me, we’re not idiots. We don’t think that we’re giving you some magical hot body now, OK? Thanks.”

“It is not at all about making pregnant women feel like our bodies aren’t beautiful and miracles…We know that’s true…We’re very happy to get pregnant,” she says. “We don’t think that these are, like, making us feel like we can’t look like ourselves. We don’t think that. We feel good. We feel very happy, trust me. We just want a hole built in that we can piss out of.”

