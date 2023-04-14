Kim Kardashian will be gracing the red carpet of Met Gala 2023: Here is what we know

Despite prior claims that she was no longer on the coveted list vetted by Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian is allegedly attending the Met Gala. Despite prior reports that Anna was aiming to "crack her down" on the list, which has included Kim since 2013.

Kim Kardashian past Met-Gala Appearance and her iconic look

The page six reports that the SKIMS founder will appear on May 1 in New York City. Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have previously attended, including her mother, Kris Jenner, and her younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. In 2022, Kourtney and Khloe will also attend for the first time.

Kim first attended the event, called "the Super Bowl of fashion," in 2013 with ex-husband Kanye West. Kim's style has evolved over the years, including her 2019 "wet" dress by Thierry Mugler, which has certainly become one of her most iconic ensembles of all time. None, however, generated quite the commotion in 2022, when she came in Marilyn Monroe's one-and-only "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" gown designed by Bob Mackie.

The Ripley's Museum in Orlando loaned the 1962 artifact to the Hulu star for one night only — and borrowing it wasn't easy because no adjustments were permitted. As a result, Kim had to follow a stringent diet and fitness regimen in order to lose weight before the big day.

"I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," she explained. "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict." who went through hardship just to fit in the dress.

