Kim Kardashian will return as Saturday Night Live host again thinks cast member Kenan Thompson

Kim Kardashian made a smashing hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October and the show's regular cast member, Kenan Thompson believes that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star may have just begun. During his recent interaction with E!, Kenan spoke about Kim's SNL debut and how it was working with her on the comedy show. Thompson had nothing but praises for Kardashian who according to him may very well return as a host again.

While speaking to E!, Thompson spoke about Kim's recent hosting gig and said, "She's such a nice person. I think her perception out there has definitely been misrepresented because she's all business and she could not have been nicer." Adding on about if she will get another chance of hosting SNL, he added, "1000 percent. She'll probably be in the five-timers club in no time. You can't even tackle that s**t."

In the meantime, Kim has been making headlines for her recent romance rumours with another SNL cast member, Pete Davidson. It seems the duo did meet on Saturday Night Live during a sketch where they dressed up as Aladdin and Jasmine and even shared a kiss. Following her appearance on SNL, Kim was seen hanging out with Pete during the Halloween weekend.

Later, Kim and Pete also hit the headlines for their date night outings and were even captured holding hands in paparazzi photos. While neither Kim nor Pete have reacted to the same or made their romance official, their outings together where the duo looked all smiles seemingly confirmed their relationship.

ALSO READ: Kanye West reportedly has 'Holy Trinity' of reasons for reuniting with estranged wife Kim Kardashian