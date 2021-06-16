Kim Kardashian wishes ‘1st born baby’ North West on 8th birthday: You are the silliest, most creative person

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle to wish her first born child North West she she turned 8 years old. Take a look.

Kim Kardashian West’s first born child North West has turned 8 years old today. On her special day, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram handle to share the sweetest message. In the post, she shared behind the scenes moments from Jackie Kennedy themed photoshoot with her daughter. The post instantly caught the attention of netizens who showered love in the comments section of the post by wishing the young one and rooting for the adorable mother daughter duo.

Kim took to her Instagram to share a long and heartfelt note for North and expressed her thoughts in an emotional manner. She penned some beautiful words for the little one and on a special day, calling her the “silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life.” She also said that she had never met anyone like her. The wonderful post of the mother daughter duo is bound to leave anyone in awe. Meanwhile, North’s grandmother Kris Jenner also paid tribute to the little girl by sharing a series of photos for "beautiful Northie."

In her message, she also complimented North in the sweetest way possible. In her note she praised the little one and also added, “I love watching you grow and I am so proud of you each and every day.” Kim’s sister and North’s aunt Khloe Kardashian sent some birthday wishes for North on her big day by sharing a few throwback photos of the little one beside her cousins, True and Penelope.

