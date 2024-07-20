Kim Kardashian Wishes Ivana Trump's Daughter on Her Birthday As She Celebrates With a Taylor Swift Themed Cake

Kim Kardashian’s friend Ivanka Trump has been spotted spending time with Taylor Swift, and it turns out she’s a Swiftie. On Wednesday, Ivanka, who is a former White House adviser, shared an Instagram carousel to celebrate her daughter Arabella's birthday. While some elements of the post seem staged, it features several photos of a Taylor Swift-themed cake.

The cake, decorated with white frosting and a red ‘13’ candle, had a striking red interior that resembled real blood when sliced. The cake’s decoration included the line “Boys only want love if it is torture,” a reference to one of Swift’s famous lyrics.

The Taylor Swift-themed birthday bash with a heart-shaped cake for Arabella

The lyrics referenced are from Taylor Swift’s song Blank Space. Ivanka Trump, 42, described the heart-shaped cake as the “best cake for [her] favorite Swiftie,” noting its resemblance to the one Taylor Swift stabs in the music video for the same song.

This post caught the attention of Kim Kardashian, who has had a long-standing feud with the Grammy-winning pop star. Kardashian joined in the birthday celebration by commenting on the photo, wishing Arabella a “happy birthday.”

Swift fans took the opportunity to mock Kardashian in the comments, referencing the diss track Thank You aIMee from Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department, released in April. The track includes lyrics about a “bronze, spray-tanned bully” and a line saying, “My mother used to say she wished that you were dead.”

Advertisement

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian’s feud: From 2016 beef to North's TikTok dance

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian's feud began in 2016 when Kim supported her husband Kanye West over his controversial song lyrics. In a GQ interview, Kim accused Swift of erasing messages about the lyrics in which West claimed he “made that bitch famous” and later playing the innocent victim.

The fallout led to Kim’s fans flooding Swift’s social media with snake emojis, prompting Swift to adopt serpent imagery for her Reputation album and tour. She even featured a 63-foot inflatable cobra named Karyn in her shows, as she recalled in a 2019 Elle interview.

In her 2023 Time magazine Person of the Year profile, Swift commented that there’s no need to actively defeat enemies because “trash takes itself out every single time.”

Interestingly, Kim’s daughter, North, might also be a Swift fan. In January 2023, Kim and North posted a TikTok video dancing to Swift’s Shake It Off, though the video was later deleted.

Advertisement

Ivanka Trump celebrates Arabella’s 13th birthday with heartfelt Instagram tribute

Ivanka Trump, a long-time friend of Kim Kardashian, celebrated her daughter Arabella's 13th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday. In her emotional caption, Ivanka reflected on her joy and pride as Arabella transitions into her teenage years.

Ivanka wrote, "Happy 13th birthday to my incredible daughter, Arabella! Watching you grow into a teenager feels like a dream. Your beautiful singing and piano playing, our unforgettable horseback riding adventures, the strength and commitment you show in your Brazilian jiu-jitsu practice, and our special girls-only date nights are moments I will forever cherish. Arabella, you inspire and amaze me every day. You are a remarkable young woman, and my heart overflows with love for you. Happy Birthday!"

In addition to praising Arabella’s talents and achievements, Ivanka expressed her deep admiration for her eldest child. She also shares her sons Joseph and Theodore with her husband, Jared Kushner.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Inside Kim Kardashian And Taylor Swift's Short-Lived Friendship Until 2016