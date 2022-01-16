Kim Kardashian won't entertain Kanye West’s ‘unannounced visits’ as she tries to ‘set healthy boundaries’

After Kanye West’s multiple claims that Kim Kardashian stopped the rapper from meeting their kids and attending their daughter Chicago’s birthday party, the KUWTK star is reportedly upset with the rapper’s allegations. While talking to People, an insider close to Kim revealed that Kanye’s claims are "false," West was in fact "allowed inside" the star's home that day, but says security "didn't stop him from seeing the kids, picking them up or dropping them off."

If you didn't know, in an interview with Jason Lee, West 44, claimed that he had a dispute with Kardashian's security team while picking up the couple's children from school. At one point in the interview, West also said that Kim’s security wouldn't allow him into her home with their 8-year-old daughter North.

The insider rubbished Kanye’s claims and said: "He just can no longer walk inside her home without her permission," Kardashian "has a right to privacy and is trying to set healthy boundaries." The insider also said that boundaries have become necessary after "several incidents" where West has upset Kardashian's family, friends, and staff with his "recent unannounced visits." The insider said that Kardashian "only wants to protect her children and ensure they have a great relationship with both parents. Kim wants the children to have a strong relationship with both parents and for him to respect the boundaries and structure she has put in place for them to have some predictability and consistency with their schedule," says the source.

If you didn't know, Kardashian and West share two daughters — North, 8, and birthday girl Chicago, 4, — and two sons — Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½. The couple was married for more than seven years before Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.

