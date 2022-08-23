Kim Kardashian's 2016 Paris robber says he feels no 'guilt' for attacking her: She was throwing money away

*Trigger Warning*

Years after the horrifying incident that took over the media like wildfire, Kim Kardashian's Paris robber is giving out parts of the original criminal plan in a conversation with Vice, per Buzzfeed. Kim Kardashian was held up in her hotel room in Paris in October 2016 during a robbery that resulted in the theft of almost USD 10 million in valuables, including her USD 4 million worth of engagement ring.

During a sit-down interview with David Letterman in 2020, Kardashian addressed the traumatizing incident and broke down on screen while spelling out her thoughts from the time she was being pinned down while a slew of men robbed her. One of the 12 men accused of the crime was Yunis Abbas, who is now 67 years old. He served 22 months in prison before being released early due to health reasons.

In his new interview, He provided some context for the heist's planning and stated that he had no remorse despite leaving Kardashian "traumatised." Abbas said, "I went on the internet and I saw her jewellery. I saw her ring. I saw that she showed it everywhere." He continued, "We knew this information through social media. We knew that she was coming for Fashion Week, so we went there to do some reconnaissance so we were sure." As soon as they entered, the group seized control of the concierge, he claimed. "We came in through the little door that was open on the inside." He went on, "We defeated him and restrained him. Then we started looking for the bedroom key that she kept." He vainly noted, "I saw one of her shows where she threw her diamond in the pool, in that episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. I thought 'She’s got a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care at all.'"

On being asked if he felt guilty for his actions, Abbas replied, "Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it and that was that. Guilty? No, I don’t care. I don’t care." Later in the interview, Abbas acknowledged that although he and the other men had no prior knowledge of Kardashian, they knew of her then-husband, Kanye West.

