Kim Kardashian’s ‘best friend’ North West exudes swag in new PIC; Fan says, ‘Thought it was Ariana Grande’

Kim Kardashian has treated her fans and followers with a new picture of her eldest daughter North West. The 42-year-old billionaire is quite active on Instagram and often shares glimpses of her life in the form of pictures and videos on her social media space. Kim shares an extremely close bond with North West and it is pretty evident with their dynamic online. Speaking of which, a few hours ago today, Kim K took to the ‘gram and posted a new picture of her stylish 10-year-old daughter. Read on to know more.

North West’s latest picture on the ‘gram

In the photo shared by Kim Kardashian, one can see North West, 10, dressed up stylishly in an oversized graphic tee shirt. She also wore a pair of suave sunglasses, while her hair was styled in a high ponytail with a side parting. North looked down and posed for the picture, while she held a phone in her hand. They also used a violet and blue lighting effect on the wall.

Sharing this photo, Kim captioned the post, “my best friend (red heart emoji)”

Take a look at Kim Kardashian’s photo of North West below

Fans say North West looks like Ariana Grande

As soon as Kim Kardashian posted this picture, fans flooded the post with likes and comments. Many could not help but note that North looked a lot like Ariana Grande. One fan’s comment read, “Thought it was Ariana Grande for a minute”. Another fan commented, “Ariana!! What are you doing here!!” A third fan said, “Imagine birthing your best friend, literally (cry emoji)” On the other hand, a fourth fan called North West’s look ‘Iconic’, while another one said, “slay”.

