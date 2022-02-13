Kim Kardashian's BFF Jonathan Cheban has 'something to say' on her romance with Pete Davidson

The Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson not-so-secret romance has riled up many in the industry. In a recent chat with ET, Kim K's well-known best friend Jonathan Cheban opened up about his thoughts on the couple and the ongoing drama with the KKW mogul and her soon to be ex-husband Kanye West and his recent online shenanigans.

In his statement, Jonathan who is known for being a famous American reality TV personality reacted to Kim's new relationship and commented, "I think it’s cool." He disclosed that he had, "only hung out with them a couple of times," and went on to add, “I love her to death, so whatever makes her happy." On the topic of the recently filed divorce with estranged husband Kanye, Cheban refrained from getting much into the messy split and said, "I don’t even know anything about that," Cheban who is also known for his food reviews aka as the "Foodgod" wished the best for his BFF's personal life and remarked, "Listen, I hope everything gets settled."

However, Kanye has not been as tight-lipped about the inner-workings of his split with Kim unlike the Kardashian clan and their close-knit circle. In a recent Instagram post, Kanye seemingly made quite a joke of the whole situation as he posted a photoshopped picture featuring him, Pete Davidson, Kim, Kendal Jenner and more edited in place of the Avengers: Civil War characters on the main poster of the film insinuating a supposed ongoing civil war in his own circle due to his split with Kim Kardashian.

ALSO READ Kanye West BEGS Kim Kardashian for 2nd chance amid custody drama; Says ‘please bring our family back together