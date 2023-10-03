Kim Kardashian's bold return in Balenciaga's 2024 lookbook after BDSM controversy

Kim Kardashian is back in the fashion spotlight, appearing in a lookbook for Balenciaga's summer 2024 collection, less than a year after the brand faced controversy over an ad featuring children in bondage-themed accessories.

Kim Kardashian styled in Balenciaga post brand's controversy

Kim's latest Balenciaga ensemble featured the 3D Molded Wet Dress, a sleek midi dress with a corseted bodice and an asymmetric hemline, paired with skin-tight black stiletto boots. She styled her hair in a wet, middle-parted look with loose waves cascading down her back, and completed the outfit with natural-looking makeup. Kim also carried a sparkling high heel in her hand. Although Kim posed for the lookbook, she did not attend Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show on that Sunday.

According to Page Six, reports suggest that Kim had a private preview of the collection while in Paris for the Victoria Beckham fashion show and was photographed wearing the look. She later headed to Atlantic City for Jay-Z's VIP charity casino night, where she reunited with Tom Brady. Balenciaga's show had other notable guests, including Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Paris Hilton, Charli XCX, Dylan Sprouse, Offset, Ashley Graham, and more.

While this lookbook shoot appears to be Kim's first official collaboration with Balenciaga since the 2022 scandal, she was seen wearing Balenciaga outfits in April during a girls' trip to Tokyo with her daughters North and Chicago. Kim had initially announced that she was re-evaluating her relationship with the brand after the controversy but has since been seen wearing their designs.

In November 2022, Kim expressed her outrage over Balenciaga's controversial campaigns, which featured disturbing images. She called for the safety of children to be a top priority and praised Balenciaga for removing the campaigns and issuing an apology. Kim also stated that she was re-evaluating her relationship with the brand based on their accountability and actions to protect children. Despite turning down a Balenciaga campaign offer for 2023, Kim had previously been associated with the brand, starring in two ad campaigns in 2022 and walking the runway for them.

ALSO READ: 'There's a little cage somewhere’: When Robert Pattinson joked about trying on past Batman's costumes

The Balenciaga BDSM controversy

In November last year, Balenciaga faced controversy for its holiday ad campaign featuring children in bondage-style outfits holding teddy bears. This sparked outrage, with accusations of endorsing child exploitation. Another ad showed a bag on top of documents from a Supreme Court case related to child pornography, further fueling the controversy and conspiracy theories.

Balenciaga responded to the controversy by removing the troubling images from their social media and apologizing for the errors made during the creative process. They also condemned child abuse, explaining that text from a Supreme Court ruling about child pornography had unintentionally appeared in the ad photos.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds join to watch Chiefs-Jets game; Hugh Jackman share chaotic selfie