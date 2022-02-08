Kim Kardashian's dating history: Kanye West to Pete Davidson, check out the KUWTK alum's famous relationships

Kim Kardashian is one personality whose relationships have always piqued interest amongst the fans and the media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has dated several famous personalities over the years. Currently, Kim is known to be dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson after she filed for divorce from husband Kanye West early last year.

A few of Kardashian's romances have also been featured on her famed reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians as fans got see an intimate peek at how the model deals with her love life. Kanye West's big proposal to Kim was also featured on the reality show. Among other previous love interests of the SKIMS founder who made it to the show included her ex-husband Kris Humphries, her former boyfriend Reggie Bush among others.

Kim's fans have watched her go through several highs and lows when it comes to her romantic life, particularly on the show. Amid her ongoing romance with Pete Davidson, we take a look at Kim's past dating history.

Damon Thomas

Kim Kardashian was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2003. At 19, Kardashian tied the knot with Damon who was 10 years older than her. The couple eventually got divorced and Kim also claimed that it was Thomas' controlling behaviour that resulted in issues between the two.

Ray J

Kim and Ray J's romance has been one of the most popular ones. Kim was introduced to Ray J during the time that she was working as his sister Brandy's stylist. The duo dated for three years from 2003 until 2006. The duo hit the news after their split though because of the release of the sex tape Kim Kardashian Superstar of the pair which leaked online.

Nick Cannon

Many seem to have forgotten the time when Nick Cannon was also among Kim's boyfriends. She dated the TV personality for a year between 2006 and 2007.

Reggie Bush

Much of Reggie Bush and Kim Kardashian's romance was featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. From Kim's visit to New Orleans and her match appearances for the , American football player's games to their eventual breakup in 2010, Bush and Kardashian's complete love story was featured on the show.

Kris Humphries

Kim and Kris Humphries had a whirlwind romance as the duo after meeting in 2010 got engaged after merely seven months and later also tied the knot in August 2011. Their wedding was also featured as a two-part special on KUWTK. Although Kim's fairy tale wedding didn't turn out to be a forever one as the duo filed for divorce after 72 days of marriage.

Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's love story seemed like it was meant to be at the beginning. The duo moved from being friends to eventually dating in 2012. After a year of dating, the duo also welcomed their first child together, North West and soon after that tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy. The couple later also welcomed three more children together; Chicago, Saint and Psalm West. While Kim and Kanye never failed to stray away from controversies, the duo's bond seemed to be stronger until Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, thus ending their six-year marriage.

Pete Davidson

After filing for divorce from West, Kim found love again and this time it was in Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. The comedian referred to Kim as his "girlfriend" and after first sparking dating rumours during Halloween last year, the duo seem to be going strong.

