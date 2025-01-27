Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago West Celebrates 7th Birthday with a Cowgirl-Themed Party; See Photos

Chicago West is still feeling the birthday fever one week after her official birthday. The youngest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated her 7th birthday with a cowgirl-themed party alongside her cousins on Sunday, January 26, glimpses of which her aunt Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram.

Khloe, 40, shared a photo of the birthday girl’s cake—a giant pink and white cowgirl boot featuring a massive number 7 on the front. “Happy Birthday Chi!” the cake read in brown cursive writing at the bottom. The custom dessert also featured a brown belt with a silver buckle and a horse on the front.

Chicago’s nickname was even featured on the top of the cake in what appeared to be fondant made to look like a lasso.

The birthday girl was seen having a blast on the dance floor with Khloe’s daughter True, 6, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, 8.

Chicago wore a white button-up top for the occasion and paired the look with white pants and beige chaps. She also wore white cowgirl boots to elevate the ensemble further.

Chicago, along with her girls, hit the pink-and-white checkered dance floor to perform a choreographed dance routine as Khloe cheered them on from behind the lens. Chicago appeared to have an outfit change for the dance, swapping her chaps for a white vest and fringe mini skirt. She was also seen wearing a cowgirl hat and white boots.

After Chicago and her friends finished dancing, they gathered in front of the cake to sing “Happy Birthday,” which featured seven gold candles.

The birthday party comes just over a week after Kim, 44, took to Instagram to share a birthday tribute to her daughter.

“My twin soul baby girl Chi turns 7 today!” the SKIMS founder captioned a carousel of selfies taken with her mini-me. “You are the cutest Hello Kitty-loving, full-of-wonder sweet girl who loves your friends and family so much! We all love you so much! Happy Birthday my Chi Chi.”

The Kardashians star also shares daughter North, 11, and sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5, with Kanye, to whom she was married between 2014 and 2021.

