Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West has HILARIOUS reaction to Kourtney-Travis making out

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are very much in love with each other and happy with their lives. The couple are often snapped making joint appearances and never shy away from doing PDA. Recently, the couple made headlines after their 17-year-old daughter Alabama shared scandalous pictures on her social media handle. Talking about the couple’s PDA, it looked like Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West didn’t like her aunt and uncle’s PDA. In a video surfaced online, the nine year old has reacted to Kourtney and Travis’ moment and fans are calling her sassy.

North West calls out Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA

In one of the scenes from Kourtney’s Hulu special, Till Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, the couple was seen doing a photoshoot before their Italian wedding in May. The madly-in-love duo was doing PDA in front of their family, which included Kim and her daughter North. The photographer was seen instructing the couple to give a kiss and Travis later licked her ladylove’s forehead which made North West react. The preteen can be heard off-camera screaming “Ew!” Later Travis kissed her cheek and licked her neck to which North again said, “Ew! Why did he lick her forehead?”

After watching the video, North’s reaction totally went unnoticed by the viewers and they quickly started reacting to her sassy attitude on Reddit. A user called Kourtney and Travis’ PDA ‘disgusting’, while another one wrote, ‘Yes north saying that sent me!’ and a third user commented, ‘I really liked it but their PDA still grosses me out so bad omg.’

About Kourtney-Travis

Travis Barker shares his daughters Alabama and Atiana, 24, and his son Landon, 19, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Meanwhile, Kourtney shares her three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight, with her ex-Scott Disick. Travis and Kourtney tied the knot in Las Vegas in April 2022 and are enjoying their new life together

