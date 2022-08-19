Kim Kardashian's daughter North West screams 'delete that' as her mom records their fun carpool singalong

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West surely know how to make the internet gush about them. In a new video posted by Kim, the mother-daughter duo can be seen carpooling along with Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick. The video also captures North and her mom enjoying a fun singalong session with Bruno Mars’ Versace on the Floor.

The video shared by Kim also captures her 9-year-old daughter's reaction to her mother recording the video as she sings along to the Bruno Mars song. Embarrassed by the same, the video then captures North's reaction as she screams from the backseat, "Mom! Mom! Mom, please delete that!" Kim who can be seen using a face filter in the video urges her daughter saying, "sing it."

The Skims founder can then be seen enjoying a laugh as she continues to record her daughter who can be seen giving a frustrated expression in the backseat. Kim shares her daughter North and three other children with estranged ex-husband Kanye West. The mother-daughter are known to showcase their fun side on social media. Recently, North had also joined Kim on her Idaho vacay where the mother-daughter duo were seen doing some adventure sports.

Check out Kim Kardashian and North West's fun video HERE

Kim Kardashian's new post comes weeks after her recent breakup from boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kardashian seems to be spending time with her family and close friends following the same. Kim and Pete broke up after nearly nine months of dating since they met last year on the set of Saturday Night Live.

