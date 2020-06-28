Kim Kardashian's daughter North West writes 'I Love You' on her hand; The doting mom gushes over the gesture

Kim Kardashian gushes over daughter North West as the little one writes 'I Love You' on her palm.

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of four kids, North West, Psalm West, Chicago West, and Saint West. The 39-year-old has been busy taking care of her kids during the lockdown and promoting her beauty brand side by side. A few days ago, Kim Kardashian also launched her own perfume in collaboration with her mom Kris Jenner. Recently, Kim Kardashian has been spending a lot of time with her and Kanye West's kids amidst the lockdown and has been strengthening her bond with them.

A day ago, Kim took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her daughter North West's message written over her palm. The 7-year-old wrote "I Love You" on her mother's hand with blue ink and an overwhelmed Kim posted a picture of the same on her social media handle. "I love you too North," Kim Kardashian captioned her picture on social media. Many fans of Kim Kardashian filled her comments section with heart emojis while many others couldn't stop adoring their mother-daughter bond.

Check out the post:

With Kanye West being busy making new music, Kim Kardashian has been spending most of her time with the kids. Recently, she also shared a picture of her children together in a frame and gushed over them. "My whole heart," she wrote alongside the cute picture. Kim Kardashian's Insta feed is usually full of pictures of herself or her makeup products. The beauty mogul seldom shares pictures of her kids and whenever she does, it definitely takes away the cake.

Last year, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child Psalm West via surrogacy. Rumours of another baby had been doing rounds for quite some time and the news was confirmed by Kim in January on an American talk show. Kim Kardashian also announced the news on Twitter and captioned her post, “He’s here and he’s perfect!” In another post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star added that her newborn son looks exactly like her third child Chicago. Kim and Kanye’s third daughter Chicago too was carried by a woman named La’Reina Haynes.

After being a proud mommy of four kids, fans speculated if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were looking forward to having another baby amidst the quarantine phase. However, Kim shut down the possibility of having a fifth baby and said, "Being at home with four kids, if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It's really tough." She also revealed how she and Kanye have been spending time with their kids amidst the lockdown. "I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world that this has been great. I think the family bonding part of it all, we’re going on walks outside and we’ve watched every single movie you could possibly imagine," she said.

She also spoke about how the family has been excited ever since their fouth kid Psalm's arrival. "My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby's here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other. I'm rolling with it. It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great," Kim Kardashian revealed earlier. "I would do even numbers, so I could go two more, but I won't, I won't. I think that's just like, I think I'll go crazy. But I think four is the perfect, magic number for me," she told ET.

For Kim, giving "the perfect amount of attention" to each child is extremely important as a parent and hence, she can't do anything else but focus on that. She revealed that she makes it a point that all of Psalm's siblings get the same attentionf from her. Hence, she does not wish to have a fifth baby. "I really just can't extend myself beyond this. Everyone always asks, 'What's next?' And I'm like, 'I'm just going to focus and do what I'm doing.' I can't do anything else," Kim concluded.

