Kim Kardashian's ex The Game says he was 'damn near in love' with her before she moved on to date Reggie Bush

Amid Kim Kardashian's recent breakup from Pete Davidson, her other ex, The Game opened up about their relationship. During an appearance on The Debut Live hosted by Carl Lamarre, the Grammy winner, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor spoke about seeing Kardashian for the first time at Ray J's party. He revealed details about how the duo spent time together in the interview.

Speaking about dating Kardashian, he said, "From there we start dating a little bit, but I would always hook my Xbox up. She had that good internet." He also opened up about his feelings for Kardashian then and said he was "100% sure" that he was "damn near in love" with her. Although he maintained that he was "hurt" after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star moved on to Reggie Bush after dating him.

The Game recalled NFL player Reggie Bush at Kardashian's condo and claimed that he knew the two would end up together. Speaking about the same, he said, "I didn’t peak out the door to see where he was going, so he could’ve been going anywhere. But then they ended up together, so yeah, I was a little hurt after that," he admitted via US Weekly.

The Game said there was no bad blood between any of them and also maintained that he still likes Kim and really cares about her. He also described her as a great mom and maintained that now that she has broken up with Davidson, he would be happy to see her get back together with Kanye West.

