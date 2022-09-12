Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J claims the former couple filmed 3 sex tapes; Shares photos of an alleged contract

After Kris Jenner appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and took a lie detector test, the momager's answer regarding daughter Kim Kardashian's sex tape scandal has caused a stir. After Kris denied helping Kim release her sex tape during the test, Kardashian's former boyfriend Ray J took to Instagram to call out Jenner and Kim.

First sharing a video post on his Instagram where he called Kris Jenner's lie detector test fake, Ray J later also went on an Instagram live session where he spoke more about the sex tape scandal. The rapper also shared a series of Instagram DMs he allegedly exchanged with Kardashian in April where he was seen messaging her, "You know what we did! Your mom controlled this whole sex tape deal with Joe Francis and [Vivid CEO] Steve Hirsch – it was her idea to put out the tape with Vivid. All I did was agree."