Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J claims the former couple filmed 3 sex tapes; Shares photos of an alleged contract
Ray J went on an Instagram rant regarding the sex tape scandal with Kim Kardashian following Kris Jenner's recent comments about the same.
After Kris Jenner appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and took a lie detector test, the momager's answer regarding daughter Kim Kardashian's sex tape scandal has caused a stir. After Kris denied helping Kim release her sex tape during the test, Kardashian's former boyfriend Ray J took to Instagram to call out Jenner and Kim.
First sharing a video post on his Instagram where he called Kris Jenner's lie detector test fake, Ray J later also went on an Instagram live session where he spoke more about the sex tape scandal. The rapper also shared a series of Instagram DMs he allegedly exchanged with Kardashian in April where he was seen messaging her, "You know what we did! Your mom controlled this whole sex tape deal with Joe Francis and [Vivid CEO] Steve Hirsch – it was her idea to put out the tape with Vivid. All I did was agree."
Ray J accused Kim of making it seem like it was all his fault and called out The Kardashians star for her "fake tears." In her response to the singer, Kim reportedly clarified her comments on The Kardashians and said, "It was upsetting to have to deal with and I am sure can understand how that feels. My ‘burn them to the ground’ comment was a generalization to anyone threatening to hold this over my head 20 years later."
In one of the lengthy videos that Ray J posted, he also showcased what allegedly was the original sex tape contract, which outlined that they both received USD 400,000. He also showed another page listing the deliverables of the contract, which listed three separate tapes and claimed that Kim hand-wrote the same.
ALSO READ: Ray J slams Kris Jenner in Instagram video rant after latter denies leaking Kim Kardashian's sex tape