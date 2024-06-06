Kim Kardashian's Ex Ray J Comments On How He Sparked Adult Website's Boom; Says, 'I'm Just Trying To Make It Right'

Kim Kardashian's former partner, Ray J still remains a force to reckon with in 2024, even though his music career has dwindled over the past decade. His relevance to the culture is kept alive by interviews and reality show appearances. Recently, he appeared in a YouTube video announcing the impact of the release of his and Kim's tape from 2007.

Did Kim Kardashian and Ray J's sex tape really boom adult websites?

According to Ray J, he has made a prominent mark on pop culture. In a conversation at the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Ray J debated about how his past sex tape with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian has since opened the way for platforms like OnlyFans.

He wondered if without his tape things would be different. He said, "How different would this whole f--king thing be. How different would this industry be. Everything would be different." The singer continued with his pop culture hypothesis, "There might not be any OnlyFans and all the things like that. All the opportunities like that. Probably more people would be going to college."

Ray J got embarrassed by his sex tape with Kim Kardashian after having kids

Ray J admitted his change of mind as a parent when he felt ashamed over releasing the tape. He called it all ‘crazy’ because today it’s no longer something he would want his kids to see.

"Are we a part of the cure or we a part of the disease?" he questioned. "I don't know. All I know is I'm trying to make it right," he replied to Shannon Sharpe on being asked whether it embarrassed, further adding, "Yes, I have kids now. Everything I did now when we have kids is just totally different. The whole thing is wacky. With my kids it's not ok."

This wasn’t the first time Ray J has talked about that sex tape. For instance, in 2022, he said that Kris Jenner, Kim’s mother and also her manager had chosen one out of the three videos made by him and Kim about their vacation for distribution.

He mentioned that Mrs. Jenner looked at them all and selected the clip from their vacation in Mexico. Moreover, Ray J also revealed how Kim Kardashian kept a single copy to herself like an album was being released.

