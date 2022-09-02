Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J joins Kanye West in calling out Kris Jenner: What about my mom Kris?

Following Kanye West's yet another bout of online rants against the Kardashian family and Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J is calling out the family. This time the rapper had his eyes set on momager Kris Jenner as he wrote about the "false stories" she sewed in the media against him after he allegedly leaked the tape he had made with his then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Ray J got on the hate train with West as he commented on the Yeezy founder's Instagram post that shared a screengrab of one of the Kardashians imploring the rapper to stop his online rants as mommy Jenner is nearing 67 years of age and his online outbursts stress her out to "no end." Below West's post, Ray J commented, "What about my mom Kris? You tell people false stories about me, making the black man look horrible, for your gain, you introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you masterminded everything for your family, and tried to ruin me at the same time smh — you don’t’ think all mothers get stressed? Or you special huh?"

The One Wish rapper also added, per Page Six, "I know it’s old and I don’t care — this makes me sick — but God had my back and still does." Though Ray J's comment could not have a long life as West soon deleted his posts after calling out a bunch of people in his life. Especially doubling down on Kim's choice of school for their kids. The ex-couple share four kids together North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Saint West.

ALSO READ Kanye West threatens Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson