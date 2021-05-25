Kim Kardashian's former staffers sue billionaire over unpaid wages & workplace violations

The staffers have claimed that Kim Kardashian "withheld 10 percent of their wages for taxes and then didn’t forward those sums to the government".

Kim Kardashian's law studies may come in handy at this point as the billionaire is being sued by her former staffers. Turns out, seven former members of the gardening and maintenance staff of Kim Kardashian's $60 million Hidden Hills mansion are suing her over unpaid wages and workplace violations. According to a Page Six report, the seven staffers filed a suit in Los Angeles on Monday.

They have claimed that Kim Kardashian "withheld 10 percent of their wages for taxes and then didn’t forward those sums to the government". The staffers have also accused the reality star of not paying them overtime and at times forcing them to work without designated meal breaks.

One such employee is a 16-year-old former staffer who revealed that he worked past the 48 maximum allowable hours for an underage summer employee. Whereas another one revealed that when issues were brought to the reality star's notice, he was immediately fired.

The staffers who are suing for unpaid wages and overtime include Andrew Ramirez, his brother Christopher Ramirez and son Andrew Ramirez Jr. along with Aron Cabrea, Rene Ernesto Flores, Jesse Fernandez and Robert Araiza. The staffers are being represented by Frank Kim of law firm Kim Legal. The firm released a statement to Daily Mail saying, "Wage theft and other workplace violations are a widespread problem in Los Angeles. My firm is currently investigating other potential violations against these defendants, as well as other powerful families and businesses on behalf of everyday workers."

As for Kim Kardashian, a spokesperson on behalf of the reality star offered more clarity on the matter and said, "These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services. Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff. Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon."

