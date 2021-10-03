Kim Kardashian's law journey will get a 'strong focus' in the new KUWTK revival series?

Kim Kardashian may have failed the bar exam twice but it seems her dreams of becoming a lawyer may be far from over and if recent reports are to go by, we will explore her journey towards the same in the new Hulu series. Details about the new show as per a US Weekly suggest that it will have a completely different concept compared to KUWTK.

According to US Weekly, an insider has informed that the show will have Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner in focus. Also noting that this time, the show will have political undertones, the insider said, "There’s a strong focus on Kim’s journey as a lawyer, which fans got a taste of in the last season [of Keeping Up With the Kardashians]. They’re making [the new show] somewhat political." At the same time, it's also being said that the show will be more chic than their past series.

The filming for the Hulu series has recently begun and if reports are to go by, it's going to be nothing like Keeping Up With the Kardashians. On September 23, Kim gave fans an update on her Instagram as she revealed the filming for the new show had begun and wrote, "Day 1" in stories.

Kim also spoke about the upcoming series during her recent appearance on The Ellen Show's final season. Teasing about the new show that is untitled as of yet, Kim said, "We are gonna start filming probably in the fall, and we’re going to have a quicker turnaround, so we hope to air in the fall as well."

As for Kim's law dreams, while we already saw on KUWTK the two times that Kim failed her bar exams and had an emotional reaction to it, we are excited to find out how the SKIMS founder will continue to pursue her dream in the new show.

