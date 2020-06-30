  1. Home
Kim Kardashian's net worth reaches USD 900 million after new KKW Beauty deal

Kim Kardashian cracks a new KKW deal which makes her net worth reach USD 900 million. The beauty mogul sold a 20% stake in her company to beauty brand Coty for USD 200 million on June 29.
Kim Kardashian's net worth reaches USD 900 million after new KKW Beauty deal
Kim Kardashian sold a 20% stake in her company KKW Beauty to beauty brand Coty for USD 200 million on June 29 which makes the beauty mogul's net worth reach USD 900 million, according to Forbes. While Kim Kardashian's net worth stands at USD 900 million, her brand KKW Beauty is touted at USD 1 Billion. The sale will reportedly close in 2021 and will leave Kim Kardashian as a majority owner with a 72% stake in the company.

As per Coty,  Kim will be "responsible for creative efforts while Coty will focus on expanding product development outside the realm of color cosmetics." The news about Kim Kardashian's new billionaire status comes right a few weeks after Kylie Jenner's fallout with Forbes Magazine after the latter alleged her of faking her accounts in order to win the youngest self-established billionaire title by Forbes.

Recently, husband Kanye West too gushed over Kim Kardashian and revealed that he is proud of her for cracking the deal. "I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire. You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family. So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much," the American rapper wrote on Twitter.

Credits :Just Shared, ForbesGetty Images

