Kim Kardashian's new post is all about sibling love as she says 'sisters are always connected at heart'

Amid all the drama involving her ex-husband Kanye West and also her new romance with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian took a moment to appreciate her siblings who have been immensely supportive of her all through. Sharing a photo with her sisters, Kim shared a sweet caption about sisters being connected irrespective of the distance between them.

In the post, Kim dropped a throwback photo with sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie as all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were seen decked up in a stylish avatar. Along with the photo, Kim shared a sweet quote about the bond of sisters and wrote, "Side-by-side or miles apart sisters are always connected at heart."

It seems amid all that's going on her life right now, Kim has her sisters as her constants. As for the rest of them, while Kourtney has been sparking pregnancy rumours, Kim's youngest sister, Kylie recently welcomed her second child with Travis Scott and recently revealed the name of her newborn son as Wolf Webster.

Check out Kim Kardashian's post here:

Kim's recent Instagram posts have been all about family love as she also dropped some sweet snaps of her kids not long ago. In one of her recent posts, Kim was seen cuddling up with her daughter North West. In another post, Kim also shared a sweet snap of her daughter Chicago and son Saint captured in a sweet moment.

In the meantime, Kim's ex Kanye has been in the news for sharing and later deleting a series of posts where he called out her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

