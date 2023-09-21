Kim Kardashian's presence at Odell Beckham Jr.'s birthday party emerges long before reports of them 'hanging out'

Just this week, the reports of Kim Kardashian hanging out with NFL star Odell Beckham had come out. And now, one more reveal has surfaced over the internet. A new word is swirling around the internet that the two have not emerged to be acquaintances out of thin air. Instead, Kim was evidently a part of Odell's birthday party back in November. Page Six reports on the entire matter to bring to light the party that took place back in time. Here is everything we know so far on Kim and Odell. Read on.

Kim was at Odell Beckham's birthday party

As per Page Six, photos of Kim Kardashian attending Beckham's 30th birthday party last November have resurfaced. This sheds light on their connection before the dating rumors surfaced. While Kim Kardashian wasn't photographed alongside Beckham during the event, she was spotted leaving the soirée solo after a night of celebration at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles. In contrast, Beckham appeared to spend most of the evening with his then-girlfriend, Lauren Wood. However, sources from the same page have confirmed that Beckham and Wood, who welcomed a son in February 2022, parted ways earlier this year.

And this was not the only event where the two have come together. With this, both of them were notably seen together at Michael Rubin's star-studded Fourth of July bash and were both spotted at the same Miami restaurant owned by Dave Grutman. While Kardashian arrived with Tristan Thompson, it remains unclear if she and Beckham interacted inside the restaurant.

Kim's past with Pete Davidson

This new development comes after Kim Kardashian's nine-month relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, following her divorce from Kanye West. Meanwhile, Beckham has been dating Lauren Wood since 2019, and they share a one-year-old son named Zydn. With the fourth season of Kardashians lining up, more light will be shed on the elder sister and what state of mind she currently is in. On the other side, life updates from the other Kardashian-Jenner clan will come along. All updates from this story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

