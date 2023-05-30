Kim Kardashian's THIS sweet ritual for her children every year on their birthday proves she's like every mom

Kim Kardashian has been scrutinized for her parenting skills often. In a podcast, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian alum revealed that she has a ritual of writing her children a four to five paged letter every year on their birthdays. The star also spoke about the hardships of being a mother.

Kim Kardashian reveals her birthday ritual

Kim Kardashian appeared on an episode of ‘ On Purpose with Jay Shetty’ recently, where she spoke about what her yearly ritual is. The star revealed that she writes her children a letter every year on their birthday. “It’s so fun to see from the first year now,” the mother of four revealed. She added, “One of ’em is almost 10 years old. And I know that they’ll appreciate this.”

Kim explained that in the letter, she writes to the kids about how their year has been. She explained the letters include details about “who their friends are, silly words they’re saying, their favorite foods, all the silly things they do and a little journey of what the year is like.”

Kim, who is a mother of four, went on to say, “I know that they’ll appreciate everything, even if they might have thought I was being a little harsh on them.” She added, “I know that they’ll get it because I got it with my mom. I know they’ll get it with me.”

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts start shooting for American Horror Story in NYC; Read DEETS

Kim Kardashian talks about the struggles of parenting

Kim also spoke about the hardships of being a parent. She revealed, “There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s–t, this f–king tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?” Kim also spoke about how joyful it is to be a parent in contrast as she explained that it is “the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared.

She added, “Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement.” Kim admitted that COVID was particularly rough and that she struggled then. The star revealed, “I mean, there’s nights when you don’t wash your hair for days as a mom, and you have spit up all over you, and you’re wearing the same pajamas, especially in COVID.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why was Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘sad’ behavior as she arrived at son Saint’s basketball game?