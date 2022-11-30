Kim Kardashian's TOP priority during divorce settlement with ex-husband Kanye West

For Kim Kardashian, her kids will always come first! According to court documents obtained by E! News, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally settled their divorce, which comes nearly two years after Kardashian filed for it in February 2021. For Kim, she had one priority in mind during the proceedings with her ex-husband...

Amid Kimye's divorce proceedings, E! News' source revealed that Kim Kardashian's top priority was the wellbeing of their four children; North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3: "Everything Kim did here was to benefit her kids. She wants to be a good co-parent." Interestingly, as per the court documents, the ex-couple have joint legal and physical custody of their kids. Kanye West has agreed to pay his ex-wife USD 200,000 a month in child support and is also responsible for half of their children's medical, security and educational expenses, including tuition.

During a September appearance on Mind Full podcast, Ye had spoken candidly about his and Kim Kardashian's co-parenting lifestyle: "Even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that's gonna go to the kids. She's still got to, basically, 80 percent of the time, raise those children." On this, the insider added, "They do have joint custody but Kim spends most of the time with the kids anyway which Kanye has publicly admitted."

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Turbulent Divorce Journey

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalising their divorce will definitely come as a huge relief for the 42-year-old reality star-entrepreneur, who has had her ups and downs with the 45-year-old musician regarding the proceedings. Months back, Ye had called out Kim for letting North use TikTok against his will. Kardashian, who tried to maintain her silence amid the divorce drama took to Instagram Stories to reply staunchly to the Donda rapper.

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote.

Furthermore, during an episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed her frustrations when it came to asking Kanye West "all the time" to sign the divorce papers, claiming that Ye refused to do so. Inspite of her ex-husband's alleged objection, Kim was "done" with the marriage: "I knew it had to be done when I filed. Because I just knew it wasn't the right situation for me. And now, I feel super good."

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Romance Rewind

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's doomed love story began in April 2012 before getting engaged on Kardashian's 33rd birthday, i.e. October 21, 2013. The now-former couple got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014. Kim and Kanye welcomed daughter North on June 15, 2013, son Saint on December 5, 2015, daughter Chicago on January 15, 2018, and son Psalm on May 9, 2019.

However, it was reported in January 2021 that trouble was brewing for the power couple. A month later, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce and was declared legally single on March 2, 2022. Kim went on to date Pete Davidson from November 2021 to August 2022 while Kanye West dated Julia Fox for a month in early 2022 and was also romantically linked to Irina Shayk, Chaney Jones and Candice Swanepoel.