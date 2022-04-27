Kim & Khloe Kardashian clarify misleading texts during their ongoing Blac Chyna vs Kard-Jen family lawsuit

Sisters stand up for their little bro. In their latest testimony, Khloe and Kim Kardashian claimed that they were collectively scared for their brother Rob while he was in a toxic relationship with his ex-partner Blac Chyna. For those unversed, Chyna has put up defamation allegations against the Kard-Jen family and has claimed that they are the ones responsible for her cancelled second season of the Rob & Chyna reality show.

On Tuesday, during her time on the stand, Khloe testified that she was focused on protecting Rob from Chyna's "outrageous/chaotic/violent behaviour," as per Us Weekly. Khloe also hinted that the problematic relationship between Rob and Chyna caused trouble for their own show with E!, Keeping Up With the Kardashians as she claimed, "We were all considering not being a part of such toxicity." As the Good American founder was recounting Chyna's alleged abusive behaviour towards Rob, some alleged emails from Khloe to E! were published for the jury in court one of which read, "We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues, that’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family."

However, Khloe insisted that though she did send the email, she was not referring to their TV show but George Arthur designer’s relationship with his ex instead. On the other hand, Kim did not indulge much in her Tuesday testimony as she claimed that she did not remember much of anything. Although her strong opinion on Blac Chyna's presence on their show was addressed as a past text from the KKW mogul was pulled out in the courtroom which read, "Chyna can never be on her show."

Kim later clarified that her texts are often voice-generated which causes room for misleading messages and in this case, she insisted that she meant to write "our show" instead.

ALSO READ Kylie Jenner testifies in court, reveals Blac Chyna 'slashed' Tyga with a knife during an argument