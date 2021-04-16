Kim & Khloe Kardashian reveal their true state of relationship with former stepdad Caitlyn Jenner on KUWTK

In a new clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is in its final season, Kim and Khloe Kardashian revealed how their relationship is with Caitlyn Jenner.

In a new clip of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim and Khloe Kardashian recently revealed how often they speak to their stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner? In a new clip, the two sisters explained. “I talk to Caitlyn every once in a while,” Kim said. “Definitely super supportive and checks in and stuff like that, but I’m just so busy.” “I talk to Sophia [Hutchins] very seldomly and Cait’s probably every blue moon,” Khloe agrees. “But it’s just ’cause we’re busy, it’s COVID, there’s no beef.”

“I just feel like that whole dynamic has been through so much,” she says. “I think it’s taken Mom a really long time to get to where she is now emotionally and how she feels about everything, that I don’t know if Mom has anymore to give, or if Mom, emotionally, can handle that.”

In a confessional, Kim agrees that her mom “has definitely had her fair share of hurt in this relationship with Caitlyn,” while adding that Kris “has a hard time getting over things, and it’s completely understandable.” “I don’t have any idea where Mom’s headspace is with Caitlyn or herself or Sophia, I don’t,” Khloe added in a confessional. “So I don’t know. I don’t know if she’s even ready for that conversation.”

If you missed it, previously, Caitlyn’s former partner Kris Jenner also opened up about her current relationship with the trans activist. While Kris admitted she was in shock when she first came out as a transexual, she revealed that now they are on good terms.

ALSO READ: Kris Jenner gets candid about relationship with Caitlyn Jenner; ‘It was a shock’ when she came out as trans

Share your comment ×