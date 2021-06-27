Kim, Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner share sweet tributes for Khloe to mark her 37th birthday

As Khloe Kardashian marked her 37th birthday today, her entire family got on social media and wished the reality TV star on her special day. Scroll down to see what they posted.

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating her 37th birthday today, and in true Kardashian style, her family took to social media to wish the Good American founder on her special day. SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian took to Instagram first and shared a carousel of throwback images with the reality TV star. She also wrote: “OMG @khloekardashian Happy Birthday! You seriously are the most amazing magical person I know! You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you! You are the best mom and friend to the small circle you keep! You are such a light in my life and everyone around you! I can’t even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister! No one I’d rather have by my side in this life time than you!!! I love you!”

To Kim’s post, Khloe replied: “Awwww thank you Keeks!!!!!! Such a sweet sweet message! Thank you! We are so blessed in every day I realize it more and more and more. I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Kourtney Kardashian on the other hand took to her IG stories and posted several throwback videos and images of her and Khloe, even some footage from the sets of their reality TV show, which was a KUWTK spinoff titled Khloe and Kourtney take Miami.

Momager Kris Jenner shared a post and said: “Happy Birthday to my Angel Bunny @khloekardashian!!! You are one of the most remarkable human beings I’ve ever known and I’m so proud to be your mommy.!! I have never met anyone more supportive and positive and loving and kind and generous and giving! You are so patient with all of us especially all of True’s cousins. You are everyone’s ride or die and you love so hard. Thank you for being the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister and auntie… you continually support and encourage each and every one of us and on top of it all you make the best cinnamon rolls I have ever had!!! I love you so much and being your Mommy will always be my greatest joy!! I love you my bunny.”

On which Khloe commented: “I love you so much mommy! Thank you so much for your beautiful message! We have the best life and mainly because of you. I got to make you some more cinnamon rolls LOL who knew you loved them like that.”

Also Read: Tristan Thompson drops love on Khloe Kardashian's post with daughter True amid their split

Share your comment ×