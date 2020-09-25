Kim Min Seok to play an architect alongside Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won in City Couple’s Way of Love

Descendants of the Sun star Kim Min-seok; in his first acting project since his military discharge in June 2020, has been confirmed to star alongside Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won in the romance drama City Couple's Way of Love.

Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won is the fresh K-drama pairing to look forward to this year as they will be starring in KakaoTV's City Couple's Way of Love, which will be helmed by It's Okay to Not Be Okay director Park Shin-woo. According to OSEN via Soompi, joining the pair as a confirmed cast member will be Kim Min-seok of Heart Surgeons fame.

Interestingly, City Couple's Way of Love will be Min-seok's first acting projects since his military discharge in July 2020. For the unversed, the short-form drama looks into the realistic dating lives of young people who are fighting to survive in a hectic city. As for what role Min-seok will be playing; we'll the 30-year-old star portray Choi Kyung-joon, an architect who is a cynical realist and a self-professed passive observer of the world. While Kyung-joon rarely gets angry, he refuses to just stand by and be a spectator when it comes to other people mistreating his longtime girlfriend.

Sharing his excitement on starring in City Couple's Way of Love, Min-seok gushed to OSEN, "I’m grateful and honored to be able to greet you through a great drama like this following my discharge. I will do my utmost to portray Choi Kyung-joon in a way that is both relatable and comforting for viewers, so please look forward to it." With Min-seok's casting, we get a mini Descendants of the Sun reunion as the actor played Kim Gi-bum in the KBS drama while Ji-won played Yoon Myung-ju.

Meanwhile, City Couple's Way of Love is being co-written by Jung Hyun-jung of Romance is a Bonus Book fame and will consist of 30-minute episodes while multiple seasons are being planned out. The first season bears the intriguing subtitle: My Lovable Camera Thief.

As for when you'll get to watch City Couple's Way of Love, expect the drama to premiere sometime in late 2020.

