Kim Petras debuts her new album, to begin world tour in September; Check schedule HERE

Kim Petras is on a mission to conquer the beast within. And she’ll not leave any stone unturned to achieve that!

The talented singer-songwriter, known for hits like Coconuts, is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of her debut album, Feed the Beast, which is set to drop this Friday. To support the album, Petras has announced an extensive world tour consisting of 34 dates. Scheduled to kick off on September 27, the tour will take her to various cities across North America, including Miami, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Seattle, before heading to Europe in early 2024.

Kim Petras created history with her Grammy win this year

Hailing from Germany, the 30-year-old Petras has been making waves in the music industry. Earlier this year, she made history by becoming the first transgender person to win a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, thanks to her sensational collaboration with Sam Smith on the track Unholy. Adding to her achievements, the sensational pop star graced the cover of Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit edition in May.

Variety recognized Petras as Innovator of the Year, while Billboard's Women in Music honored her as a Chartbreaker. In anticipation of Feed the Beast, the Unholy singer treated fans with a taste of what's to come by releasing Alone, a captivating duet featuring hip-hop star Nicki Minaj.

The track is just one of the 15 incredible songs featured on Petras' upcoming album. In an interview with USA Today, Petras expressed her excitement about collaborating with Minaj, calling it a dream come true and praising her as an inspirational lyricist.

Kim Petras is all set for her debut album

Petras has been meticulously planning her tour for months, envisioning every aspect of the live experience. From designing the outfits to drawing inspiration from iconic tours like Madonna's 2006 Confessions tour and the captivating performances of Muse and German metal band Rammstein, the talented artist is determined to deliver an unforgettable show for her fans.

The Grammy-winning pop star definitely seems to be ready to begin this exciting new chapter of her life. With such heights already achieved, her next steps will be keenly watched by the industry.

With her remarkable talent, groundbreaking achievements, and undeniable passion, Kim Petras is poised to captivate audiences around the world as she embarks on the next phase of her career.

Kim Petra’s Feed the Beast world Tour schedule

Kickstarting from September 27th, with her first show in Austin,Texas, she will have rest of the shows from Sep 30th all the way till March 5th; in between she will cover various cities around the world.

She’ll tour in Orlando, Boston, Brooklyn, Washington, Los Angeles etc. in the USA followed by Toronto, Vancouver in Canada crossing through the UK with tours in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and London. She’ll then tour Europe, visiting Brussels, Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam, all the way to the end of her tour in Milan, Italy.

These are the initial tour dates for Kim Petras' Feed the Beast World Tour. Please note that there might be additional dates added or changes to the schedule, so it's always best to check for the latest updates on Kim Petras' official website or the official ticketing outlets.

