Kim Petras makes history as first Trans Woman to win Grammys for Best Pop Duo with Sam Smith

During the Sunday’s ceremony at the 2023 Grammys , Kim Petras appeared emotional as she took the win for the best pop group/duo performance alongside Sam Smith. As she received standing ovation from the crowd, Petras in her acceptance speech thanked all the transgender artists who paved the way for her to win the award with a special mention of the avant-garde pop musician and producer Sophie who died in 2021 at the age of 34.

Kim Petras made history at the 65th Grammy Awards by becoming the first transgender woman to take home the award.

Petras further thanked Madonna for being a strong inspiration throughout.

After her acceptance speech, Kim Petras shared a warm embrace with Sam Smith along with giving a heartfelt nod to her mother. Petras stressed that her mother’s belief from a young age enabled her to win this prestigious award. She also added that it was Smith who wanted her to talk during the acceptance speech.

Kim also later jokingly tweeted about her 2023 Grammy win, mentioning that they are ‘tranny with a grammy’.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras have won 2023 Grammys in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group for the Unholy collaboration.

In a November interview with PEOPLE, Petras also shamed all the record labels that did not sign them as they did not know how to market transgender artists as well as people who doubted Kim because of her gender identity. She earlier released her single track If Jesus Was a Rockstar in November 2022.

2023 Grammys

The 2023 Grammy Awards aired on Sunday on Paramount+ and CBS. The event was hosted by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.