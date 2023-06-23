Kim Petras praises friend Sam Smith’s resilience against criticism: I was impressed to see how they handled it

Kim Petras expressed her admiration for Sam Smith's ability to handle heavy trolling and criticism regarding their satanic ensembles and appearance during their performances at the Grammys and BRIT Awards.

The pop stars caused a stir with their hell-themed rendition of Unholy, which led to mocking and negative comments directed towards Sam. However, according to Kim, Sam takes it all in stride and has taught her valuable lessons on dealing with negativity.

Kim Petras praises Sam Smith's way of dealing with criticism

In a conversation with Metro.co.uk, Kim shared her thoughts, highlighting the incredible journey they had together and the confidence they gave each other on stage. Kim also mentioned how she learned from Sam's example when it comes to handling media scrutiny and comments about one's appearance, looks, and body. Despite the harsh treatment Sam received, Kim was genuinely impressed by their ability to remain unaffected by it all and not let it affect their personally.

Witnessing Sam's resilience and refusal to let the negativity get under their skin left a lasting impression on Kim. It served as a valuable lesson on how to navigate the challenges of being in the public eye and dealing with harsh criticism. Their experiences together onstage brought them strength, and Kim recognized the strength Sam exhibited offstage as well.

Kim Petras' way of dealing with criticism and negative coverage

Kim Petras acknowledges the challenges of dealing with negative comments and press coverage, admitting that it can be tough at times to see such negativity. However, she has learned to cope by taking a step back, reconnecting with nature, and letting go of the negativity that surrounds her. Kim emphasizes the importance of giving it time and not allowing those negative opinions to consume her.

Expressing her admiration for Sam Smith, Kim shared her desire to collaborate with them again in the future. She praised Sam as a truly talented and gifted artist who not only writes but also deeply cares about the music they create. Kim specifically mentions her admiration for their Madonna duet, Vulgar, and expresses her love for collaborating with artists who have a genuine passion for their craft.

Looking ahead, Kim reveals her eagerness to collaborate with Sam on future projects. She believes that the right song is essential for a successful collaboration and expresses her honor and excitement at the possibility of working together again. The decision to collaborate would be a mutual one, and Kim would be thrilled to have Sam on board for whatever comes next in her music career.

