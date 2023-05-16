Kim Petras talks about being first openly transgender Grammy awardee, says 'it's about what's inside of you'

German singer-songwriter Kim Petras became the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy Award in February 2023. The 30-year-old has opened up about how she feels regarding it, keep reading to know more details.

Kim Petras opens up about becoming the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy

Petras made history by becoming the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy when she was honoured with the Best Pop Duo award for her viral song Unholy with Sam Smith. She says it was an "insane life moment" that was "so unexpected" and "completely incredible." Though Petras is the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy, the first transgender woman to do so was Wendy Carlos, who won three Grammy Awards in 1970.

"I was so excited when I got the call to be in Sports Illustrated. It's very iconic, and a lot of very iconic people have done it before, so [it was a] big dream come true for me," she said. Shot by the poolside in Los Angeles, the cover shoot features Petras in stunning swimwear as she poses with full confidence. Talking about representing her transgender community, she said, "I think what you do is the most important thing, not what your gender is."

Petras explained, "No matter what your gender or sexuality or any of that stuff is, it's about what you make of life and it's about what's inside of you and all of that, so I hope that can be inspiring to people." She feels her biggest strength is knowing who she is and her gender identity not defining her. "I want to see more equality where labels, gender, sexuality, and skin color don’t separate people so much, and it's about what you do and what you stand for and what's inside. Being yourself and being unapologetic about it is enough," Petras added.

Talking about her early life, she revealed that though her parents supported her, it was hard for her because no one got what she was going through. The singer continued that she felt alienated and started therapy when she was 10 years old. On being asked about her personal life, Petras says that she enjoys being single. "It's so fire! A lot of people have boyfriends, but not many have epic careers. I love what I do every day," Petras explained.

"As a Grammy Award-winning artist, history-making influence, and now #SISwim23 COVER MODEL, the list of accomplishments for #KimPetras is long but just getting started," the Instagram caption reads. Meanwhile, MJ Day, editor-in-chief of the magazine said, "The Grammy-winning pop star, a beacon of inspiration for the LGBTQ+ community, has blazed her own path to superstardom, but it has been anything but a straight line."

