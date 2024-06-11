Kim Porter's Dad Says He 'Was Digusted' With Video Showing Diddy Attacking Cassie; Shares He 'Wouldn't Do That' To His 'Enemy'

Disclaimer: This article mentions violence and abuse.

Kim Porter’s father Jake Porter has taken to social media to degrade the recently leaked video featuring Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attacking Cassie Ventura in 2016. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jake who is 78 now, said, ‘I was disgusted with that video and what that Combs did was despicable’ The actor said he wouldn’t treat his enemy like that and referred to his Vietnam experience.

The intensity of Jake’s response is quite appropriate given the gravity of the circumstances to paint a picture of how Combs’ actions have affected Cassie and those around her. Calls and e-mails to Combs for comment from this magazine were not returned as of Sunday evening June 9.

Kim Porter's dad worried about the Diddy-Cassie fight video's impact on their kids

In an interview, Jake Porter, the father of Kim Porter stated his worry about how the newly released video showing Sean Diddy Combs fighting, with Cassie Ventura affects their children. Jake never saw Combs physically lay a hand on his deceased daughter but conceded that the video was disturbing to him. Kim and Combs had an on-and-off relationship from 1994 to 2007 and shared three children: The models’ names are Christian, D’Lila Star, and Jessie James.

As far as Kim’s concern with Combs, Jake put it in a complicated way, wherein as much as Kim loves Combs she cannot live with him in the same house. He accused Combs of jealousy and even doubted the sincerity of the kind of love he was portraying. The personal concern of Jake now is to ensure the protection of the children, thus emphasizing the care for the kids as one of the aspects that need to be considered after the unpleasant news concerning the behavior of parents.

Howard University revokes Diddy's honorary degree over violent behavior

The decision of Howard University to revoke the honorary degree that was bestowed on Sean Diddy Combs succinctly sums up what Howard stands for and what it believes in. The Board of Trustees of the said university had a vote and agreed to accept the return of the honorary degree by Combs stripping him of all the former’s perks. This decision comes in response to the new surveillance footage where Combs has been captured viciously assaulting Cassie Ventura in 2016.

The university took a stand to assert that such behavior is intrinsically incompatible with Howard University and its cherished principles, thereby concluding that Combs no longer merits the university’s highest honor. In light of the allegations, Howard University strongly stands against interpersonal violence of any kind and reaffirms its commitment to ensuring safety in the community.

"Mr Combs’ behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor," the school added. "The University is unwavering in its opposition to all acts of interpersonal violence."

