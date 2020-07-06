Kim Soo Hyun beats Hyun Bin and Lee Min Ho to become the highest paid K drama actor of 2020?

Kim Soo-hyun, who is currently starring in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, has reportedly beaten Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin and The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min-ho to become the highest-paid K-drama actor of 2020.

Korean dramas have always been extremely popular and in the recent few years, the international love for these shows has multiplied into millions more. The best part about these K-dramas is that they don't limit themselves to one particular genre and rather focus on the complex storylines that cover different facets of human emotions. In 2020 alone, we've been blessed with some amazing shows like Crash Landing on You, Itaewon Class, When the Camellia Blooms and The World of the Married, just to name a few.

Moreover, it's the performances that truly draw us to the series, whether it been Lee Min-ho in The King: Eternal Monarch or even Kim Soo-hyun, in the recently, premiered It's Okay to Not Be Okay. In case you were curious like many to know just how much these actors make per episode, then we have you covered. As per a report by Kimchi Stories via Koreaboo, the Highest Paid K-drama Actors of 2020 has been unveiled with Soo-hyun topping the list. Beating Lee Byung-hun's record of earning USD 125,000 per episode for Mr. Sunshine, the 32-year-old actor is reportedly getting USD 165,000 per episode. Since It's Okay to Not Be Okay has 16 episodes, this means that Soo-hyun's total earnings add up to an impressive USD 2.65 million.

Next up at #2, we have Hyun Bin, who managed to win us over yet again with his earnest act in Crash Landing on You. The 37-year-old actor reportedly earned USD 84,000 per episode and since CLOY had 16 episodes, his total earnings came up to USD 1.35 million. Coming in at #3, we have the talented So Ji-sub, who apparently makes USD 67,000 per episode. Since his drama, My Secret Terrius has 32 episodes, the 42-year-old actor's total earnings stand at USD 2.15 million approximately.

Then we have Jo In-sung at #4 and he reportedly makes USD 67,000 per episode. Since It's Okay, That's Love has 16 episodes, the 38-year-old's total earnings come up to USD 1.1 million. Min-ho rounds up the Top 5 at #5 as the handsome actor is said to earn USD 62,000 per episode. As The King: Eternal Monarch, which marked his first project post his military training, had 16 episodes, the 33-year-old actor's total earnings amount up to USD 990,000.

At #6, we have Lee Seung-gi, who is said to make USD 59,000 per episode. The 33-year-old actor's latest outing was Vagabond, which had 16 episodes and hence, his total earnings come up to USD 945,000. We then have Yoo Ah-in at #7 who reportedly earns USD 59,000 per episode. Since Chicago Typewriter has 16 episodes, the 33-year-old actor's total earnings are said to be up to USD 945,000.

Taking the #8 spot is the talented actor Song Joong-ki, who apparently earns USD 50,000 per episode. As Arthdal Chronicles has 18 episodes, the 34-year-old's total earnings are said to be USD 900,000 approximately. Lee Jong-suk is at #9 as he is said to earn USD 50,000 per episode. The 30-year-old's latest K-drama, Romance is a Bonus Book, had 16 episodes and hence his total earnings come up to USD 800,000.

Finally, rounding up the Top 10 is the recent birthday boy, Ji Chang-wook, who reportedly earns USD 50,000 per episode. The 33-year-old actor currently stars in Backstreet Rookie, which has 16 episodes. Therefore, his total earnings are up to USD 800,000.

Which K-drama actor's ranking on the list surprised you? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, speaking of It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Backstreet Rookie, both the shows have shown a considerable rise in ratings for their Ep 6. When it comes to Soo-hyun's series, the average nationwide ratings for Ep 6 were said to be 5.64 percent as per AGB Nielsen. On the other hand, Chang-wook's series scored average nationwide ratings of 4.9 percent and 7.9 percent for its two parts of Ep 6. It will be interesting to see how the ratings change as per the viewers' interest in both the K-dramas.

