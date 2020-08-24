  1. Home
Kim Soo Hyun BROKE DOWN while filming two It's Okay To Not Be Okay's finale scenes with Seo Ye Ji & Oh Jung Se

If you thought you were the only one emotional during It's Okay To Not Be Okay finale, Kim Soo Hyun was as emotional as us. The actor broke down while filming two scenes.
It has been two weekends since It's Okay To Not Be Okay aired its finale. The tvN drama starring Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji and Oh Jung Se did a curtain call, giving fans a happy ending they were hoping for and leaving a door open for a possible second season. While the finale episode left us weeping, turns out Kim Soo Hyun was also emotional while shooting it. In the behind-the-scenes video released by the makers, the actor was seen breaking down while filming two scenes. 

The first scene which had even us sniffing featured Oh Jung Se's Moon Sang Tae talking to the plant that the brothers planted in the memory of their mother and showing off his work. The emotional scene moved everyone watching, including Kim Soo Hyun. As soon as the director announced "cut", the actor reached out to his on-screen brother and hugged him with tears streaming down his face. 

The second scene that left him emotionally saw Moon Gang Tae bid Sang Tae after the latter announced he wanted to work while dismissing him of his duties to being his caretaker. The moment Kim Soo Hyun hugged the junior version of Sang Tae, he couldn't stop himself from breaking down. Check out the video here

Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji's It's Okay To Not Be Okay was the second most-watched K-drama this year on Netflix this year. The series was among the most anticipated shows of the year given that Kim Soo Hyun was making his small screen return after his compulsory military training. 

Check out the complete list here: The King: Eternal Monarch beats Crash Landing On You to become MOST watched K drama on Netflix in 2020 yet

Credits :YouTube

