Kim Soo Hyun flaunts gifts sent by Park Seo Joon; IU sends a sweet gift to Hotel Del Luna co star Lee Do Hyun

It is not new to see South Korean stars come forward to support their fellow actors and their shows and movies. But every time it happens, it makes our hearts flutter. This week, Dream actors Park Seo Joon, IU and Lee Hyun Woo showered Kim Soo Hyun and the cast his show It's Okay To Not Be Okay with love by sending him food and coffee trucks. A day after Pinkvilla reported about the trio's gesture, Kim Soo Hyun shares pictures of the gifts he received.

The Korean actor sported casual attire and posed in front of the trucks sent to the sets of the show. The message on the truck read, "To all the cast and crew, please enjoy this and keep up the good work.” The actor shared three separate posts thanking Park Seo Joon, IU and Lee Hyun Woo separately.

While IU joined the team of Dream to support Kim Soo Hyun, she also showed her support to her Hotel Del Luna co-star Lee Do Hyun. The actor currently stars in the drama 18 Again. He shares the screen with Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun, and more. Lee Do Hyun was thrilled with the sweet gift sent by the Eight singer. He shared the picture of his gift on Instagram and wrote, "18 again, sister again. To IU, the genuine trend-setter, thank you.” The banner attached with the gift read, "Hwaiting to the trend-setting actor Lee Do Hyun!”

On the other hand, IU also received a sweet gift on the sets of her upcoming film Dream. She shared the pictures on her Instagram recently and fans couldn't stop gushing. Check it out below:

