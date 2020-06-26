  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kim Soo Hyun flaunts gifts sent by Park Seo Joon; IU sends a sweet gift to Hotel Del Luna co star Lee Do Hyun

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Dream actors Park Seo Joon, IU and Lee Hyun Woo showered Kim Soo Hyun and the cast his show It's Okay To Not Be Okay with love by sending him food and coffee trucks. The actor shared pictures of the gifts on social media. On the other hand, IU also sent a sweet sign of support to her Hotel Del Luna co star Lee Do Hyun.
14770 reads Mumbai Updated: June 26, 2020 03:42 pm
Kim Soo Hyun flaunts gifts sent by Park Seo Joon; IU sends a sweet gift to Hotel Del Luna co star Lee Do HyunKim Soo Hyun flaunts gifts sent by Park Seo Joon; IU sends a sweet gift to Hotel Del Luna co star Lee Do Hyun
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It is not new to see South Korean stars come forward to support their fellow actors and their shows and movies. But every time it happens, it makes our hearts flutter. This week, Dream actors Park Seo Joon, IU and Lee Hyun Woo showered Kim Soo Hyun and the cast his show It's Okay To Not Be Okay with love by sending him food and coffee trucks. A day after Pinkvilla reported about the trio's gesture, Kim Soo Hyun shares pictures of the gifts he received. 

The Korean actor sported casual attire and posed in front of the trucks sent to the sets of the show. The message on the truck read, "To all the cast and crew, please enjoy this and keep up the good work.” The actor shared three separate posts thanking Park Seo Joon, IU and Lee Hyun Woo separately. 

Check out Kim Soo Hyun's Instagram posts below: 

While IU joined the team of Dream to support Kim Soo Hyun, she also showed her support to her Hotel Del Luna co-star Lee Do Hyun. The actor currently stars in the drama 18 Again. He shares the screen with Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun, and more. Lee Do Hyun was thrilled with the sweet gift sent by the Eight singer. He shared the picture of his gift on Instagram and wrote, "18 again, sister again. To IU, the genuine trend-setter, thank you.” The banner attached with the gift read, "Hwaiting to the trend-setting actor Lee Do Hyun!”

Check out the picture below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이도현 (@ldh_sky) on

On the other hand, IU also received a sweet gift on the sets of her upcoming film Dream. She shared the pictures on her Instagram recently and fans couldn't stop gushing. Check it out below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

아달 너무 고마워요 내가 뽀들 너무 좋아해요 #아이유달나라 #드림

A post shared by 이지금 (@dlwlrma) on

ALSO READ | Ji Chang Wook BEATS Hyun Bin & Lee Min Ho as Most Handsome Korean Actor; Park Seo Joon is MIA from Top 10

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement