Kim Soo Hyun receives a surprise from F.T. ISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki on the sets of It's Okay To Not Be Okay

Kim Soo Hyun received a pleasant surprise from his bowling buddy aka singer Lee Hong Ki. The singer, who is currently completing his military training, sent a special something on the sets of It's Okay To Not Be Okay.
1376 reads Mumbai
Kim Soo Hyun receives a surprise from F.T. ISLAND's Lee Hong Ki on the sets of It's Okay To Not Be Okay
Kim Soo Hyun, along with Seo Ye Ji, has been winning hearts with It's Okay To Not Be Okay. The tvN drama sees a love story bloom while the makers bring about an awareness about numerous mental health illness. Every episode leaves fans discussing the performances, the leading pair's chemistry, and more. While fans continued to talk about the intense sixth episode which premiered on Sunday, Kim Soo Hyun took to Instagram to reveal he received a sweet surprise from F.T. ISLAND’s Lee Hongki. 

The actor took to Instagram to reveal he received a food truck from the Korean singer on the sets of his ongoing drama. Kim Soo Hyun dressed in casual attire as he posed beside the truck. The truck featured two banners with Kim Soo Hyun's photos while a small banner inside the truck featured Hongki's photo. The singer is currently completing his military training. Kim Soo Hyun stood saluting outside the truck, bringing back memories of the photos the duo posed for saluting each other. 

Check out the photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 김수현 Kim Soo Hyun 金秀賢 (@soohyun_k216) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#상병2호봉 #월급 #thankyou

A post shared by 김수현 Kim Soo Hyun 金秀賢 (@soohyun_k216) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@skullhong12 #군인 #이홍기 #잘부탁드립니다

A post shared by 김수현 Kim Soo Hyun 金秀賢 (@soohyun_k216) on

It is no secret that Kim Soo Hyun is close friends with his bowling buddy. Back in 2019, ahead of his military enlistment, Hongki visited Kim Soo Hyun and they made some beautiful memories together. "I didn’t mean to make a fuss, but since it already became like this, I have to upload the photos!!! Good luck [to us] on the final performance tomorrow!!!!!” he wrote at the time, sharing pictures. Check it out here: 

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun's show has been recording a steady rating. Read all about it in the link below. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Instagram

