Kim Soo Hyun reveals his chemistry with THIS It's Okay to Not Be Okay co star is 10 on 10 & it's not Seo Ye Ji

In a recent interview, Kim Soo-hyun spoke candidly about his chemistry with one of his It's Okay to Not Be Okay co-stars, who plays an integral character in the upcoming K-drama. Read below to know who the 32-year-old actor is talking about.

We're super excited for Kim Soo-hyun's return to acting after completing his military training in 2019 with It's Okay to Not Be Okay. This time, we'll see the 32-year-old actor being paired opposite Seo Ye-ji. In case you aren't aware of the plotline, Soo-hyun plays Moon Kang-tae, a community health worker at a psychiatric ward, who crosses paths with Go Moon-young, a children's storybook writer with antisocial personality disorder. It's a weird romantic comedy about love, as revealed by the makers themselves.

Another pivotal character in It's Okay to Not Be Okay is Kang-tae's older brother, Moon Sang-tae, who is suffering from autism spectrum disorder and is played by Oh Jung-se. In an interview with Soompi, Soo-hyun and Jung-se spoke candidly about how their bromance off-screen was channelled on-screen as well. "My chemistry with Oh Jung-se is definitely a ten out of ten. He's totally focusing on his character even when cameras aren’t rolling and I find myself automatically calling him my older brother. I really like that." Soo-hyun shared.

"He's [Soo-hyun] the kind of actor you feel isn’t lacking in any way. The more we film together, the more I think, 'I'm working with a really great actor,'" Jung-se, 43 added.

Are you excited to watch Kim So-hyun and Oh Jung-se's sibling equation in It's Okay to Not Be Okay? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Also starring Park Kyu-young as Nam Joo-ri, who plays a nurse and has a crush on Sang-tae, It's Okay to Not Be Okay premieres on June 20, 2020.

