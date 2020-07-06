Kim Soo Hyun & Seo Ye Ji or Ji Chang Wook & Kim Yoo Jung; Which current K drama pair is your favourite? VOTE

Two currently airing K-dramas that have viewers buzzing is It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Backstreet Rookie. Vote and comment below your favourite K-drama pairing between Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji and Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung.

The world may seem incredibly imbalanced right now but one thing's for sure; we'll never run out of K-dramas to distract us from our real-life troubles. Currently, there are two shows that have viewers buzzing with anticipation and that's It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Backstreet Rookie. While the ratings have been fluctuating for both dramas, people are still loving the chemistry between the two lead pairs - Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji and Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung.

Let's begin with Soo-hyun and Ye-ji, whose chemistry in It's Okay to Not Be Okay is nothing short of magnetic. From Moon Kang-tae (Soo-hyun) and Go Moon-young's (Ye-ji) electric first meeting to their cutesy moments like when Moon-young had a 'forced' sleepover at Kang-tae's room, it's hard to deny just how mesmerising the two gorgeous stars look together. Moreover, they play off of each other's performances and what viewers get in return is an intriguing love story. Even Moon-young's over the top love confession had fans laughing out loud and showed the balance between the pair's intense and light moments.

Then we have the charming chemistry shared between Chang-wook and Yoo-jung in Backstreet Rookie that will instantly leave you blushing over their cuteness. While viewers were wary of the age gap between Chang-wook, 33 and Kim Yoo-jung, 20, eventually as the episodes progressed, fans couldn't get enough of the pairing. From Choi Dae-hyun (Chang-wook) and Jung Saet-byul (Yoo-jung) recreating the iconic Pulp Fiction dance sequence between John Travolta and Uma Thurman to Dae-hyun caring for Saet-byul when she was hospitalised, you can't help but root for the pair to become a couple.

This begs the question; Which current K drama pairing is your favourite?

