Kim Soo Hyun as Seo Ye Ji's safety pin benefits It's Okay To Not Be Okay; Once Again rating skyrockets

It was an intense episode for It's Okay To Not Be Okay fans after Seo Ye Ji breaks down in his sleep and Kim Soo Hyun comforted her. The undeniable chemistry led to an increase in ratings.
Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji's on-screen romance in It's Okay To Not Be Okay keeps the ratings steady. The tvN drama marks Kim Soo Hyun's first full-length role following the actor's military training. The series sees the love story between a caregiver and an author unfold set against the theme of mental health awareness. With the premiere of It's Okay To Not Be Okay episode 6, Nielsen Korea (via Soompi) revealed that the drama witnessed a steady rise in viewership. 

It's Okay To Not Be Okay recorded an average nationwide rating of 5.6 percent and a peak of 5.9 percent on Sunday. The drama took the top spot in its time slot across all cable channels. The viewership ratings' key demographic ages range from 20 to 49. The average in the demographics was between 4.7 percent and a peak of 5.1 percent. On Saturday, It's Okay To Not Be Okay witnessed a 5.2 percent and a peak of 5.6 percent rating. 

What did you think of It's Okay To Not Be Okay's episode 6? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

While It's Okay To Not Be Okay recorded a good rise, the show's ratings came nowhere close to the ratings of Once Again. The latest episode of the weekend drama has recorded its personal best ratings yet. Once Again has scored average nationwide ratings of 28.9 percent and 33.0 percent. The KBS 2TV drama kept its record of the most-watched drama of Saturday nights going on with ratings of 23.2 percent and 28.6 percent. 

Credits :Nielsen KoreaSoompi

