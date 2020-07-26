Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji's steamy kiss spikes It’s Okay To Not Be Okay ratings; Backstreet Rookie slightly dips

It's Okay To Not Be Okay witnessed a slight rise in ratings with its 11th episode premiere. Backstreet Rookie experienced a slight dip on Saturday night.

It was the kiss we'd all been waiting for! It's Okay To Not Be Okay premiered its 11th episode on Saturday night. The series, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji, inches close towards the finale. While fans have been eager to understand the mystery behind the Moon brothers' childhood trauma, featuring the butterflies, and hoping their questions surrounding Ko Moon Young's mother will be answered one episode at a time, fans went weak on their knees when Moon Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) and Ko Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji) finally acted upon the tension brewing between the two.

The culmination of the steamy kiss not only left international viewers screaming, but the Korean audience also tuned in to watch the drama unfold. As a result, It's Okay To Not Be Okay's 11th episode witnessed nationwide average ratings of 5.7 percent and 6.4 percent, as revealed by Nielsen Korea (via Soompi.) On the other hand, Ji Chang Wook's Backstreet Rookie witnessed a slight dip in ratings on Saturday night. Premiering its 12th episode, the SBS drama recorded a rating of 7.8 percent and a peak of 8.4 percent. Soompi reported the 11th episode witnessed an average rating of 8.6 percent.

In a shocking turn of events, Once Again also witnessed a drop as well. Although it continued to remain the top Saturday night drama, it recorded a rating of 24.2 and 28.7 percent for its two parts. Last Saturday, the KBS 2TV show recorded a nationwide rating of 24.6 percent and 29.6 percent.

